Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Matt Mcneill purchased 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $83,979.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $670,931. 26.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.84. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

