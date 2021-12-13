Royal Bank of Canada Has $220,000 Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 603.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 265,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 227,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 100.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 249,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $9.92 on Monday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.