Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$77.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.50.

DOL opened at C$58.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.76. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,572.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

