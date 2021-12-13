Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,900 Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,167,000.

OTCMKTS LWACU opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

