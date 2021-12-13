Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,680 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 85,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

