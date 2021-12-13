Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 650 ($8.62) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 530 ($7.03).

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.12) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.29) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 667.91 ($8.86).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 492.50 ($6.53) on Friday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 926.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

