Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROYMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Royal Mail has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

