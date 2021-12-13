Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RYKKY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,427. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

