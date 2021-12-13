Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $18.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,901 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.