SafeInsure Trading 67.1% Lower Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 67.1% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $83,869.72 and $7.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00039882 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 1,090.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,912,561 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

