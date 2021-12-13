salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,177 shares of company stock worth $166,409,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.53. The stock had a trading volume of 54,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,648. The company has a market capitalization of $263.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.64, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

