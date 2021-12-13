Savix Market Cap Hits $253,838.35 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00009300 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $253,838.35 and approximately $7,650.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 130,910 coins and its circulating supply is 57,533 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.