Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 904 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.45. 84,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,061. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

