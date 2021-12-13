Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires Shares of 386,395 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,322,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,433. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

