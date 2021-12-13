Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,954. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

