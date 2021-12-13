Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $912,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $601.86. 48,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,208. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $649.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

