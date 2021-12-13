Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 94.5% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 437,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 212,400 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 247.4% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 163,138 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 139.5% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.