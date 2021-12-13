Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC opened at $40.11 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

