Securities Trust of Scotland plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON STS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 225 ($2.97). 26,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.07. Securities Trust of Scotland has a twelve month low of GBX 183.63 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 228 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £224.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
About Securities Trust of Scotland
