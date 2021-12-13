Seedify.fund Price Hits $13.61 on Top Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $13.61 or 0.00028685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $294.65 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.93 or 0.07994549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.35 or 0.99842842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,650,621 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

