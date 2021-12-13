Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.28

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.28 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 11055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.72).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.35) to GBX 137 ($1.82) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.52) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 125.95 ($1.67).

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a market cap of £538.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.77.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.