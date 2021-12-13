Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Thomas G. Ricks Acquires 20,000 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SNSE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,520. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.