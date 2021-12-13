Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Thomas G. Ricks Acquires 20,000 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNSE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,520. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

