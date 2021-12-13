Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 54,214 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

