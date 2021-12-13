Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

