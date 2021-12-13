Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

NYSE:AXP opened at $167.03 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $168.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.