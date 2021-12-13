Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $2,786,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 10.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 21.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $168.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.