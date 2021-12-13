Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,064 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

VWO stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

