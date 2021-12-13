Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50,138 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,138 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

