Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $133.87 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

