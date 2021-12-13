Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.2873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 7.92%.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

