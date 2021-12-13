Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.70

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.70 and last traded at C$37.55, with a volume of 29089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.45. The firm has a market cap of C$18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

