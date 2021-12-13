Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAWLF. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SAWLF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

