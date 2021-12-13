Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. 5,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,667,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000,000 after buying an additional 2,368,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

