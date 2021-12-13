Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Rises By 1,866.7%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,866.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CANL remained flat at $$0.03 on Monday. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. CannLabs has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

