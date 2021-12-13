Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 2,220.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 2,220.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CAPC stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of -1.88. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.09.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 93.03% and a negative net margin of 74.67%.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

