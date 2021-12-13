Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Increases By 466.7%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PASTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

