Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 541.2%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 541.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBOEY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

