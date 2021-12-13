Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Expands By 887.5%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 887.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELEMF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.02. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Elemental Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

