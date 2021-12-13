Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declines By 85.1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.98. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

