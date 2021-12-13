Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declines By 85.1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.98. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
