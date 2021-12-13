Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 750.0%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.92. Getinge has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

