Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Grows By 4,900.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated BioPharma stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.