Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Expands By 1,100.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $212.70. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $160.74 and a 1-year high of $229.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

