Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Rises By 7,597.9%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 7,597.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 581,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $199,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,856. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.