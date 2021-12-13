Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Expands By 631.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 631.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

