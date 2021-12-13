Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,409 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Siebert Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Siebert Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

