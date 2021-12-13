Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $473.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

