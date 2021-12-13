Simmons Bank Buys 1,609 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

