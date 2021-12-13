Simmons Bank Has $2.02 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Shares of C opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

