Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $122.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

