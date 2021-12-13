Simmons Bank Purchases 324 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 21,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.